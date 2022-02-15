Stitt picks QuikTrip executive for State Board of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed an executive for a chain of convenience stores to the State Board of Education.

Stitt announced Monday the appointment of Sarah Lepak to replace Bill Flanagan, who resigned from the seven-member board.

Lepak, who is the senior environmental project manager at Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corp., would serve until Flanagan’s unexpired term ends in 2023.

Lepak is a graduate of Claremore Public Schools, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Kansas law school.

Her LinkedIn profile shows she also worked as assistant general counsel for e mortgage company Stitt founded, Gateway Mortgage Group.

