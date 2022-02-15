Stitt picks QuikTrip executive for State Board of Education
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed an executive for a chain of convenience stores to the State Board of Education.
Stitt announced Monday the appointment of Sarah Lepak to replace Bill Flanagan, who resigned from the seven-member board.
Lepak, who is the senior environmental project manager at Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corp., would serve until Flanagan’s unexpired term ends in 2023.
Lepak is a graduate of Claremore Public Schools, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Kansas law school.
Her LinkedIn profile shows she also worked as assistant general counsel for e mortgage company Stitt founded, Gateway Mortgage Group.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.