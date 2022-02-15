Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Stitt picks QuikTrip executive for State Board of Education

Sarah Lepak would replace Bill Flanagan of Congressional District 2, who resigned from the...
Sarah Lepak would replace Bill Flanagan of Congressional District 2, who resigned from the position.(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed an executive for a chain of convenience stores to the State Board of Education.

Stitt announced Monday the appointment of Sarah Lepak to replace Bill Flanagan, who resigned from the seven-member board.

Lepak, who is the senior environmental project manager at Tulsa-based QuikTrip Corp., would serve until Flanagan’s unexpired term ends in 2023.

Lepak is a graduate of Claremore Public Schools, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Kansas law school.

Her LinkedIn profile shows she also worked as assistant general counsel for e mortgage company Stitt founded, Gateway Mortgage Group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Victim identified in fatal Denison apartment fire
The Bengals and Rams squared off for the big game Sunday, and without any local teams playing,...
Texomans host watch parties, cheer on Pottsboro player at Super Bowl
A Gainesville senior has shown up to every basketball practice, according to his coach.
Gainesville senior steals the show at basketball game
Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.
Car crash in Gunter leaves four cars in ditch
Jeremy Brown will serve his sentence in state prison and is eligible for parole after 30 years.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old daughter

Latest News

Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Victim identified in fatal Denison apartment fire
Student at Grayson College got the chance to receive puppy cuddles Monday morning.
Grayson College celebrates Valentine’s Day with puppy cuddles for students
The City of Denison reopened Main Street from the Railroad tracks to Houston Ave.
Denison reopens part of Main Street
Lovers of coffee, rejoice! A new local coffee spot just opened in Texoma for you to try. The...
New coffee shop opens in downtown Sherman on Valentine’s Day