Voters head to polls on first day of early voting for March primaries

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The first in-person voters eagerly made their way to polling locations across Texas Monday.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Janis Fletcher, an early voter. “Why not get out and do something that could affect the future of Grayson County?”

“I had to be in town already, so I said, ‘well, I’ll just stop by,’” said Ben Wible, an early voter. “There was a parking spot right up front, so here I am.”

The Grayson County Election Administration said by 5 pm almost 1,000 people cast their ballots for the March primaries.

“This morning it was the Republican primary that I was interested in,” said Wible.

Voters may choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, regardless of who they are registered with.

“You have some good candidates, but you kind of have to choose the one that goes with your philosophy, and I think I did that this morning,” said Wible.

In some races, these primaries will decide who wins.

Not all Republican candidates will have an opponent from another party.

That includes the race that Janis Fletcher is most eager to vote in, the Grayson County judge seat.

“The county issues are very important, and we need to make good choices about the direction Grayson County is going to be going in the future,” said Fletcher.

Incumbent Bill Magers will face Bruce Dawsey in the Republican primary.

The primaries will also decide who wins the local state representative seat in the Texas House, which involves incumbent Reggie Smith versus Shelley Luther.

And two Grayson County commissioner seats will also be decided in the primary with all Republican candidates.

“If you want change and things that you want to happen, they’re not going to happen unless you do vote,” said David Renshaw, an early voter. “If you believe in something strongly enough, you need to go in and vote for it.”

Also, expect to see candidates for U.S. Congress on your ballot.

Three Republicans are vying for our local seat, including incumbent Pat Fallon, John Harper, and Dan Thomas.

The winner will face a lone Democrat in November, Iro Omere.

