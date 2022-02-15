Wind Machine Back in Business, Storm Potential Mid-Week

Wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph can be expected all night and they will be even stronger on Tuesday.

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday with clouds rolling in Tuesday night and very limited sunshine on Wednesday.

There’s a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday night into early Thursday as a cold front and a well-developed upper low track across the ribbon of moist, windy air that will be in place. There’s a very good chance of some locally heavy rainfall in the one to two inch range. Good news!

It will be very windy ahead of the cold front Wednesday and behind it on Thursday, gusts both days will run 25 to 35 mph with a few isolated gusts to 40 mph possible. Thursday wind chills will remain in the teens and 20s most of the day. Brrr. After a hard freeze Friday morning, we’ll get back into the 60s this weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 50% showers, very windy

Wednesday night: 90% Rain and thunderstorms, a few strong to severe, heavy rainfall

Thursday: Cloudy, windy, and much colder

Friday: Sunny and chilly

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

