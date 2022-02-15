Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wind Machine Back in Business, Storm Potential Mid-Week

Strong to severe storms possible with a Wednesday night cold front
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph can be expected all night and they will be even stronger on Tuesday.

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday with clouds rolling in Tuesday night and very limited sunshine on Wednesday.

There’s a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday night into early Thursday as a cold front and a well-developed upper low track across the ribbon of moist, windy air that will be in place. There’s a very good chance of some locally heavy rainfall in the one to two inch range. Good news!

It will be very windy ahead of the cold front Wednesday and behind it on Thursday, gusts both days will run 25 to 35 mph with a few isolated gusts to 40 mph possible. Thursday wind chills will remain in the teens and 20s most of the day. Brrr. After a hard freeze Friday morning, we’ll get back into the 60s this weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 50% showers, very windy

Wednesday night: 90% Rain and thunderstorms, a few strong to severe, heavy rainfall

Thursday: Cloudy, windy, and much colder

Friday: Sunny and chilly

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday:  Sunny, windy

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Brown will serve his sentence in state prison and is eligible for parole after 30 years.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old daughter
Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Woman killed in Denison apartment fire
A Gainesville senior has shown up to every basketball practice, according to his coach.
Gainesville senior steals the show at basketball game
A Grayson County Jail inmate died in custody earlier this week.
Grayson County Jail inmate found dead in cell
The Bengals and Rams squared off for the big game Sunday, and without any local teams playing,...
Texomans host watch parties, cheer on Pottsboro player at Super Bowl

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail