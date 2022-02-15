Windy and Warmth, Then Storms, Then Big-Time Chilly Gusts

Clouds will be on the increase overnight as strong winds continue to blow at 25 to 25 mph with an occasional gust to 40 mph. Heavy duty! Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy and windy day, there’s a fairly good chance of rain in the morning at 60%, but amounts should be low. The main event for rain and thunderstorms comes between 2am and 7am Thursday.

There’s a slight risk for severe thunderstorms at that time as an upper low and strong surface cold front interact with fairly high wind shear and a decent amount of Gulf moisture. The overall severe potential is quite low, but not zero, with hail posing the greatest threat.

Once the front passes, chilly arctic winds will cause temperatures to fall into the 30s during the day Thursday, and with northerly winds up to 35 mph, wind chills are expected to remain in the teens for much of the day. Yikes! Expect a hard freeze Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 20s. Friday should be sunny and seasonably cool.

Sunshine and mild air return for the weekend, westerly winds get us back into the 60s by Saturday. Unfortunately, strong winds return on Sunday, but they are out of the south and Sunday’s highs should get close to 70 degrees.

Longer-range models show an interesting system the middle of next week, it bears watching for another chance of rain and cold air.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 60% showers, very windy

Wednesday night: 90% Rain and thunderstorms, mostly very late-night, a few severe possible

Thursday: 20% A.M. rain, mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Tuesday: 20% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.