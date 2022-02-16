2 in custody following shooting at Davis apartments

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis police department is investigating a shooting that took place at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to detective Seth Kemper the call reported a gunshot being fired at the apartment complex on 3rd Street, just a few blocks north of the police department.

Kemper said he was one of the first to arrive on the scene and when he got there somebody had already been shot and was being carried by a witness.

Kemper said that officers and paramedics attended to the victim who was later transported in an ambulance to a hospital but is expected to survive.

According to Kemper law enforcement then began searching for the suspects, at least one of which attempted to flee the scene.

However, they didn’t get very far before being caught by an officer.

Davis police ended up taking two suspects into custody for their involvement in the incident.

It is an ongoing investigation however Kemper says that they are not actively looking for any other suspects and that there is no danger to the public.

