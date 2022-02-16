Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 in custody following shooting at Davis apartments

Davis police and Murray County sheriffs departments respond to a shooting at a Davis apartment...
Davis police and Murray County sheriffs departments respond to a shooting at a Davis apartment complex.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis police department is investigating a shooting that took place at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to detective Seth Kemper the call reported a gunshot being fired at the apartment complex on 3rd Street, just a few blocks north of the police department.

Kemper said he was one of the first to arrive on the scene and when he got there somebody had already been shot and was being carried by a witness.

Kemper said that officers and paramedics attended to the victim who was later transported in an ambulance to a hospital but is expected to survive.

According to Kemper law enforcement then began searching for the suspects, at least one of which attempted to flee the scene.

However, they didn’t get very far before being caught by an officer.

Davis police ended up taking two suspects into custody for their involvement in the incident.

It is an ongoing investigation however Kemper says that they are not actively looking for any other suspects and that there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Victim identified in fatal Denison apartment fire
The Grayson County Office of Emergency has asked residents north of Whitesboro to evacuate due...
Large fire prompts evacuations north of Whitesboro
Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.
Car crash in Gunter leaves four cars in ditch
The Bengals and Rams squared off for the big game Sunday, and without any local teams playing,...
Texomans host watch parties, cheer on Pottsboro player at Super Bowl
A Gainesville senior has shown up to every basketball practice, according to his coach.
Gainesville senior steals the show at basketball game

Latest News

Ardmore’s Regional Park will soon be home to the only permanent StoryWalk in Southern Oklahoma.
StoryWalk coming to Ardmore Regional Park
The city of Sherman is moving forward on a plan to tackle its aging and stinky sewer systems.
Sherman approves contract for next phase of downtown sewer system repairs
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Man reflects on friendship with Denison apartment fatal fire victim
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV and later died from multiple head injuries after a...
14-year-old girl dies from injuries in Calera crash