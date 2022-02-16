Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Saget’s family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.

The actor and comedian’s widow and three daughters filed the suit on Tuesday.

It seeks an injunction declaring that certain records prepared during the investigation remain confidential and exempt from public disclosure.

Those records include photographs, video and audio recordings, autopsy information and more created during the investigation.

The suit says the family would suffer extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the information were released.

Saget died in his hotel room in January in Orlando, Florida.

A medical examiner’s report said he had COVID-19 but concluded he died from accidental blunt force trauma to the head.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 15 fire departments responded to a grass fire that torched 602 acres of land on Tuesday...
Grass fire destroys 600 acres in Whitesboro
Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Victim identified in fatal Denison apartment fire
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV and later died from multiple head injuries after a...
14-year-old girl dies from injuries in Calera crash
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Man reflects on friendship with Denison apartment fatal fire victim
Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.
Car crash in Gunter leaves four cars in ditch

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight