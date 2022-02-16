Man reflects on friendship with Denison apartment fatal fire victim

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The woman found dead after her apartment caught fire early Monday morning has been identified.

Officials have confirmed that 34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in flames around 3:00 a.m. Monday. A close friend spoke with News 12 about the last conversation he had with her.

Denison crews were called to the East Coast Apartments on West Crawford Street. The 34-year-old and her dog were found dead in a back room of her apartment after a fire broke out in her unit.

Michael Alden said after they dated more than a decade ago, the two remained close friends.

“She’s always willing to listen, and has always been there. Always has some good advice. Always willing to listen to advice, not necessarily take it, but listen to it with an open ear,” said Michael Alden.

He said Hendon was adventurous, fun-loving, a good friend and mother. He found out what happened to his friend through mutual friends Monday, but didn’t believe it at first.

“I ended up googling Denison apartment complex fire and that’s how I found out,” said Alden.

But they couldn’t get ahold of her.

“It was rough man and it just hit me, like no way. You know I just talked to her the other day. And then I felt really bad because you know I was real stiff with her about her boyfriend she had just broke up with,” said Alden.

He said he learned to never leave a friendship on a bad note.

“I’ve heard that so many times and seen that so many places and it’s never really hit,” said Alden.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to Hendon’s upstairs unit.

Another person living at the complex told News 12 at the scene they saw a man in a white truck drive near the building, get out, run up to the apartment and leave shortly before the fire started.

Alden said he fears the worst.

“She told me sometimes there’s, she has other people around in her life that she’s been trying to get rid of that just keep popping back up that she doesn’t want around. She’s always worried someone’s just gonna show up,” said Alden.

Reporters on the scene Monday said officials were following protocols that align with an arson investigation, but firefighters can’t confirm that to us right now.

