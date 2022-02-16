Program offers free tuition, covers fees for Texoma students.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dozens of high school students were at Grayson College today filling out their Texoma Promise Pledge.

The first step in becoming a participant in the Texoma Promise program, with the opportunity to apply for Grayson College with guaranteed acceptance and earn a certificate, associate or bachelor’s degree with no out of pocket tuition costs.

“We have a wonderful partnership with Grayson College to 100 percent accept our seniors it gives kids who may not have had an opportunity go to college, an opportunity now,” said Dr. Tamy Smalskas, assistant superintendent of student support and engagement for Sherman ISD

Smalskas said their goal is to have 100 percent of seniors to have signed and completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the Texoma Promise Pledge as well.

“One of our seniors said ‘this is my first acceptance letter’ and she was already sending a picture to her mom,” Smalskas said. “She was just so thrilled she was just accepted to college.”

Kristi Wade, Texoma Promise Program Director, said the Texoma Promise Program supports students going to college or looking to achieve workforce certification as well.

“Wouldn’t it be better to go get your certification in welding and make 3x minimum wage and then those classes are transferrable if they want to continue their education in welding and they have an associate’s degree at Grayson for that,” Wade said.

Wade said students in the 23 participating high schools have until March 30 to complete their Texoma Promise Pledge, FAFSA application, enroll in a partner four year university or college and complete their required scholarships.

“To have 100 percent of the students pledged would be perfect but our goal is to have 75 percent of the students across the districts to sign the pledge and we’re hoping to have enrollment (at Grayson College) increase by 5 percent,” Wade said.

Once enrolled, success coaching and career services are provided to all promise scholars throughout their time in college.

