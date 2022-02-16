Sherman approves contract for next phase of downtown sewer system repairs

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is moving forward on a plan to tackle its aging and stinky sewer systems.

For many downtown Sherman businesses, it’s a smell you can’t miss.

“Sometimes when us girls come through the back, it almost smells like a dead animal like in the walls or something,” said Denice Rapp, a stylist at The Escape Hair Salon.

Some over Sherman’s pipes are over 100 years old and leave a lingering stench.

“A lot of them are just collapsed, cracked, they’re broken, and they have gaps at the joints and things of that nature,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

“It’s pretty bad, and we have to light candles and stuff,” said Rapp.

Last week Sherman City Council approved a 184,000 dollar contract with Burgess and Niple to start the first phase of repairs on the century-old pipes.

The city has already worked with contractors to figure out where some of the damage is in the lines.

The next step is figuring out how to repair or replace it.

“I am very concerned about disruptions when this happens to the businesses downtown when this happens and also travel,” said Sherman Deputy Mayor Pamela Howeth at the city council meeting.

Sherman Mayor David Plyler said he wants a solution without creating another problem.

“Tell us how to fix everything without tearing up critical streets and, you know, inconveniencing the investors down there and the business folks in too great of a fashion,” said Plyler.

He said the first phase could start this summer and cost around 2 million dollars.

“We are so excited that they have found out what is going on, and it’s actually the sewer, and they’re going to be getting something done about it,” said Rapp.

The city expects the first phase to last a year

There could be two more phases to follow.

