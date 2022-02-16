S&S School Board votes to stop communication with solar farm company

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The S&S school board voted whether or not to move forward with a solar farm in their tax district Tuesday night.

UKA North America is a wind and solar development company interested in land within the S&S tax district.

They have been in talks with the Superintendent and other district officials for nearly a year now, but tonight was the first time the company met face to face with tax payers there.

“Well I agree with the school board I didn’t really want it, that the land owner might go ahead and go with it but at least if they do they’re gonna be paying taxes and that makes me happy,” said Wanda Godso a S&S CISD school zone resident.

That made some of them mad, so when the time came for the company to ask the board for more time to consider their request, they said no.

“It’s a bit disappointing obviously you know you’d always love to be given more time but we now have to go back to the drawing board and decide whether or not we are going to build our project,” said Michael Hoadley the Texas Regional Director for UKA North America.

UKA North America first reached out to the S&S CISD in April, in August, the company turned in an application for a tax abatement through the district.

And at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the board voted to stop talks with the solar farm company.

“It’s unfortunate that the board decided to kill all conversation now as opposed to trying to give me until May to have some more one on one dialogue and answer those questions directly,” Hoadley said.

Tuesday nights meeting was the first time Texas Regional Director for UKA North America, Michael Hoadley met with the community.

“Well I was kinda offended that they were gonna come in and throw us a bone and say well we’ll give money to build roads, we’ll give money to help build the fire station, that’s not their job and I’m sorry but that’s kinda like a bribe and that’s not the Texas way, we don’t do things like that in Grayson County or in Texas,” Godso said.

Despite the board’s decision on Tuesday night, the solar company can still build their farm on the land, they just won’t get a tax brake through the school district.

The company said they have already signed a lease commitment with the family that owns it, the question remains if they actually will build.

