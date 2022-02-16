Texoma Local
StoryWalk coming to Ardmore Regional Park

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s Regional Park will soon be home to the only permanent StoryWalk in Southern Oklahoma.

Families will be able to walk along the half mile trail and practice literacy skills while still getting out in the fresh air.

“Basically it is a message board with one page of a book,” Ervin said. “And you read that page and you walk a little further and you read another page. So it incorporates exactly what Parks and Rec is about as well. So you’re reading, so there’s that and then there’s physical fitness involved in it.”

Parks and Rec director Teresa Ervin says the Champion Public Library came up with the project.

The library has chosen a different storybook for each month of the year, some holiday themed such as “A Dino Thanksgiving,” and some just fun, such as “Scribble Stones.”

“I mean it’s fun, if you can read outside it’s even better,” Ervin said.

Regional Park will also be getting new disk golf baskets-the new baskets will have metal bottoms instead of rubber, in order to comply with tournament guidelines.

A library representative said they received donations from Dollar General and Valero to fund the StoryWalk project, and graphic design students from Southern Tech will be creating the entry sign.

Ervin said the disk golf club raised money for the new baskets.

“People in our community have raised the funds, got the funds and now they’ll be included in Regional Park for everyone to enjoy,” Ervin said. “Which just goes back to how great our community is. Ardmore is always looking for ways to help and improve Ardmore.”

Ervin said they hope to have the disk golf baskets in about a month, and plan to open the StoryWalk in May.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

