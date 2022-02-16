Strong Late-Night Storms, then A “Big Chill” Thursday

Southerly winds are gusting 25 to 35 mph and that will continue overnight, they will become very chilly northerly winds of similar speed Thursday morning as a strong cold front blows through. The front will provide lift to help generate some late-night storms.

A second element in the storm machine is an upper low near El Paso. It will track northeastward overnight and help to generate a large area of thunderstorms to our west, these will move our way late tonight. The storms will tend to be severe before midnight, but weaken as they get farther away from the low in the pre-dawn hours (3 am to 7 m. Most of us will get some rain, amounts may range from a tenth of an inch to as much as an inch.

The cold front clears Texoma by sunrise and we’re looking at falling temperatures during the day, so breakfast-time temperatures in the 40s will be running around 30 degrees by sunset. With winds of 25 to 35 mph, wind chills will run in the teens to around 20 much of the day.

After a hard freeze Friday morning, milder winds blow with highs in the 50s Friday and pleasant 60s Saturday. Strong winds return Sunday but skies remain sunny.

The long-range outlook shows the atmosphere reloading with moisture as another front approaches making for a chance of rain the middle of next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Thursday: 30% Rain early, windy and much colder

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Sunny and very windy

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Tuesday: 30% Showers, colder

Wednesday: 30% Rain, chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

