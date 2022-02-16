Texoma Local
Third of four escaped McCurtain County inmates captured

Justin Michael Hughes, DOB: 1/6/2001
Justin Michael Hughes, DOB: 1/6/2001(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The third of four inmates who escaped from the McCurtain County Jail on Feb. 3 has now been captured.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 16 that Justin Hughes, 21, has been captured after an attempted burglary off Old 21 Wednesday morning. One inmate, Jerome Rutherford Jr., 23, remains on the loose.

“We’re coming for you, Rutherford,” the post states.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy says Hughes was taken into custody by deputies just before 10 a.m. He was found hiding in a barn in an open field, the sheriff says. Hughes is being detained at the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

The Oklahoma U.S. Marshals Service is assisting with the investigation.

Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., DOB: 3/19/1998
Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., DOB: 3/19/1998(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)

Kolby Watson, 28, was recaptured first (on Feb. 5), followed by Donnie Middlebrooks, 21, on Feb. 9.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, officials with the sheriff’s office said they had Hughes cornered near Idabel. An additional arrest was made in the case after a woman got out of a car with Hughes.

