Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Victim identified in fatal Denison apartment fire
Over 15 fire departments responded to a grass fire that torched 602 acres of land on Tuesday...
Grass fire destroys 602 acres in Whitesboro
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV and later died from multiple head injuries after a...
14-year-old girl dies from injuries in Calera crash
Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.
Car crash in Gunter leaves four cars in ditch
Jeremy Brown will serve his sentence in state prison and is eligible for parole after 30 years.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old daughter

Latest News

Over 15 fire departments responded to a grass fire that torched 602 acres of land on Tuesday...
Grass fire destroys 602 acres in Whitesboro
S&S holds public hearing and school board prior to vote in a solar farm application
S&S School Board votes to stop communication with solar farm company
Davis police and Murray County sheriffs departments respond to a shooting at a Davis apartment...
2 in custody following shooting at Davis apartments
Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle