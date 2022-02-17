Charles Dennis Easley request for MRIS denied

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The man serving time for the murder of a young Texoma girl in the 70′s will remain where he is, for now.

Charles Dennis Easley was convicted of killing an 11-year-old Denison Girl, Laurie Stevens.

She disappeared when she was walking home from school in April 1970.

Easley’s conviction for Stevens’ murder was overturned but he was also given a life sentence for the murder of 7-year-old Sherman girl, Donna Golish.

Last month, Easley requested to have Medically Recommended Intensive Supervision, which provides the opportunity for parole and possible early release.

That request was denied.

He will remain in his current facility in Dixon, Texas, about an hour south of Sherman.

