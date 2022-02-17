Denison ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It didn’t take long for Denison ISD to name one of its own as successor to Dr. Henry Scott as superintendent.

The Denison ISD Board of Trustees met in Special Session Wednesday afternoon prior to announcing the unanimous decision to name Dr. David Kirkbride as the Lone Finalist for the Superintendent of Schools position at Denison ISD. Scott announced last month he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

Kirkbride brings 16 years of service at DISD to the Superintendent’s position, including nine years as Principal of Terrell Elementary School followed by seven years as Assistant Superintendent for Administration. He holds a Doctorate from the University of Mississippi, a Master Degree in Education from Delta State University, and a Bachelor Degree in Education from Harding University. Prior to moving to Denison in 2006, Kirkbride served as an Assistant Principal in Shelby County Schools in Memphis Tennessee after teaching tenures at multiple elementary schools.

“During his 16 years in Denison, Dr. Kirkbride has become a very active and visionary supporter of the traditions in excellence that make Denison and its schools the best place in North Texas to live, work and raise their families,” said board President Bob Rhoden. “After interviewing two very fine internal candidates, it became clear to all of us that Dr. Kirkbride is the candidate best equipped to successfully steer Denison ISD through the exciting growth and progress that is on our horizon.”

“I look forward to working for and with every single person in our school district as well as our many wonderful and generous community partners,” said Kirkbride. “Denison’s culture, which I love so much, is based on educating the whole child, academically and personally, through building strong bonds with our staff, our families and the community.”

Kirkbride and his wife, Christine, have seven children, four who have graduated from Denison ISD schools and three at home who continue to attend Denison schools.

