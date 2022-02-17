Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Deodorant, antiperspirant sprays recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

HRB Brands is recalling cans of "Brut" deodorant and antiperspirant sprays due to concerns...
HRB Brands is recalling cans of "Brut" deodorant and antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Check your medicine cabinets: The Food and Drug Administration said two kinds of deodorants and antiperspirant sprays are being recalled due to concerns about a cancer-causing chemical.

HRB Brands is recalling cans of “Brut” deodorant and antiperspirant sprays, as well as “Sure” antiperspirant sprays.

Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical benzene.

HRB Brands is recalling two types of "Sure" antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the...
HRB Brands is recalling two types of "Sure" antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.(FDA via CNN Newsource)

It is not an ingredient in the products, but unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.

The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023.

The FDA advises people with the products to discard them.

HRB Brands has set up a website where you can get more information on the recall and possible refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 15 fire departments responded to a grass fire that torched 602 acres of land on Tuesday...
Grass fire destroys 600 acres in Whitesboro
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Man reflects on friendship with Denison apartment fatal fire victim
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV and later died from multiple head injuries after a...
14-year-old girl dies from injuries in Calera crash
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Board denies convicted Grayson Co. killer’s request
The fourth escapee from the McCurtain County Jail was caught Wednesday evening.
Fourth escaped McCurtain Co. inmate captured

Latest News

'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown
FILE - Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court in Fort Worth,...
Former Angels employee convicted in Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death
A wife donated part of her liver to her husband, saving his life.
Wife donates half of liver to save husband’s life
Since the tracking devices were launched last April, the Phoenix Police Department has seen...
Law enforcement concerned with Apple security as more people tracked with AirTags
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules