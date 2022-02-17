Texoma Local
Fourth escaped McCurtain Co. inmate captured

The fourth escapee from the McCurtain County Jail was caught Wednesday evening.
The fourth escapee from the McCurtain County Jail was caught Wednesday evening.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The fourth escapee from the McCurtain County Jail was caught Wednesday evening.

According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service caught up to Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr. on Feb. 16, 2022.

The sheriff said information was received that Rutherford was possibly in Sherman, and after an investigation was conducted it was confirmed that Rutherford was inside a room at Motel 6, located at 2105 Texoma Parkway.

At approximately 9:15pm, Sherman Detectives along with members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force, were able to take Rutherford into custody without incident as he exited the room.

Rutherford is currently in the custody of the US Marshals Service.

All four escapees are now in custody.

On Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. jailers confirmed the four inmates missing during a routine head count.

Jerome Lynn Rutherford JR is in custody in Sherman, TX. The US Marshals Service caught up to him this evening and he was...

Posted by McCurtain County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

