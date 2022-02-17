Grayson County expressed concern over tire dumping site years before Whitesboro fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County has been raising concern for years over the location of Tuesday’s huge grass fire in Whitesboro that forced nearby residents to evacuate.

According to court records, Grayson County filed a civil lawsuit in 2012 against the property owner of a tire dumping site on Brister road.

The suit was filed against Tim Sommers, whose company, Trident Environmental Resource Consulting, bought the property in 2008.

Back when the suit was filed, the legal counsel told KXII that Sommers bought the land from the county with a promise to clean it up.

Three years later, Sommers went to court and was ordered to remove some of the tires within 120 days.

For years, fire officials warned that collected tires are a fire hazard.

“Tire fires are a different animal we have to deal with because of what they’re made of, you know, the rubber compound, they’re made from oil, they’re just harder to work on than most fires we go to just because of what they are,” said Whitesboro Fire Chief Steve Pinkston.

KXII reached out to Sommers for comment, and he declined to answer.

The fire also burned more than 600 acres of land causing a grass fire.

Fire officials said they think a truck knocked over a power line on the site, and that’s what sparked the flames.

