Recap of GOP Debate Wednesday Night

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting for the Texas primary is in full swing, and election day is now less than two weeks away.

The Sherman Young Professionals and the Sherman Chamber of Commerce held another debate for the GOP candidates Wednesday night.

Wednesday night became contentious quickly, in yet another meeting of the candidates for three big area races.

The people running for Grayson County Judge, Texas’ Fourth Congressional district in the U. S. House, and State representative for district 62, all had some things to say about their opponents.

Each Candidate gave an opening statement, answered three questions and gave closing remarks.

The only person who couldn’t attend was John Harper, one of the Congressional candidates.

But every person in attendance tonight did their best to convince the people watching they were the right choice for the job, and their opponents are not.

“So you wanna talk about bipartisanship they figured out how to do it in Washington, it’s really not Republicans vs Democrats it’s the Washington Elite vs the rest of us who believe in the constitution,” said Dan Thomas, Republican, TX District 4 Congressional candidate.

“You know who I’d want to hire for Congress, somebody who would take a pay cut and not get a pay raise so you have this insider insider insider … I’ve been there 13 months, I’m the biggest outsider you’re ever going to look at I’m a conservative activist and I love this county and I love Texas,” said Pat Fallon, Republican, TX District 4.

“But in Texas I think we work with the democrats too much and that’s why our state is turning blue there is one issue that is happening in our district that I think should be a republican issue and that’s the mental health issue that we have here. Caring about people should be a republican issue and right now it’s not on our priority list,” said Shelley Luther, Republican, Texas State Rep. District 62 candidate.

“We’ve got to guard the principles that founded this country and made it great, we’ve got to guard the principles that made Texas the great state that it is, that allowed us to have the 9th largest economy in the world, I will fight that until the very last drop of blood in my body,” said Reggie Smith, Republican, Texas State Rep. District 62.

“With our continue growth I think we need to look at a real tax rate not an artificial tax rate based on the evolutions of our tax properties and lower that,” said Bruce Dawsey, Republican, Grayson County Judge candidate.

“We raised our investment emergency management from 1.2 to 1.5 million dollars annual a 25 percent increase. As I took office we have tied that to our salaries so whenever there is an increase in salaries in Grayson County there’s an increase in emergency management across the County,” said Bill Magers, Republican, Grayson County Judge.

The primary election is March 1st and early voting is happening right now.

KXII will continue to bring you complete election coverage.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.