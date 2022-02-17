Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Recap of GOP Debate Wednesday Night

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting for the Texas primary is in full swing, and election day is now less than two weeks away.

The Sherman Young Professionals and the Sherman Chamber of Commerce held another debate for the GOP candidates Wednesday night.

Wednesday night became contentious quickly, in yet another meeting of the candidates for three big area races.

The people running for Grayson County Judge, Texas’ Fourth Congressional district in the U. S. House, and State representative for district 62, all had some things to say about their opponents.

Each Candidate gave an opening statement, answered three questions and gave closing remarks.

The only person who couldn’t attend was John Harper, one of the Congressional candidates.

But every person in attendance tonight did their best to convince the people watching they were the right choice for the job, and their opponents are not.

“So you wanna talk about bipartisanship they figured out how to do it in Washington, it’s really not Republicans vs Democrats it’s the Washington Elite vs the rest of us who believe in the constitution,” said Dan Thomas, Republican, TX District 4 Congressional candidate.

“You know who I’d want to hire for Congress, somebody who would take a pay cut and not get a pay raise so you have this insider insider insider … I’ve been there 13 months, I’m the biggest outsider you’re ever going to look at I’m a conservative activist and I love this county and I love Texas,” said Pat Fallon, Republican, TX District 4.

“But in Texas I think we work with the democrats too much and that’s why our state is turning blue there is one issue that is happening in our district that I think should be a republican issue and that’s the mental health issue that we have here. Caring about people should be a republican issue and right now it’s not on our priority list,” said Shelley Luther, Republican, Texas State Rep. District 62 candidate.

“We’ve got to guard the principles that founded this country and made it great, we’ve got to guard the principles that made Texas the great state that it is, that allowed us to have the 9th largest economy in the world, I will fight that until the very last drop of blood in my body,” said Reggie Smith, Republican, Texas State Rep. District 62.

“With our continue growth I think we need to look at a real tax rate not an artificial tax rate based on the evolutions of our tax properties and lower that,” said Bruce Dawsey, Republican, Grayson County Judge candidate.

“We raised our investment emergency management from 1.2 to 1.5 million dollars annual a 25 percent increase. As I took office we have tied that to our salaries so whenever there is an increase in salaries in Grayson County there’s an increase in emergency management across the County,” said Bill Magers, Republican, Grayson County Judge.

The primary election is March 1st and early voting is happening right now.

KXII will continue to bring you complete election coverage.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 15 fire departments responded to a grass fire that torched 602 acres of land on Tuesday...
Grass fire destroys 600 acres in Whitesboro
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV and later died from multiple head injuries after a...
14-year-old girl dies from injuries in Calera crash
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Man reflects on friendship with Denison apartment fatal fire victim
Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Victim identified in fatal Denison apartment fire
Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.
Car crash in Gunter leaves four cars in ditch

Latest News

The fourth escapee from the McCurtain County Jail was caught Wednesday evening.
Fourth escaped McCurtain Co. inmate captured
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Charles Dennis Easley request for MRIS denied
The city of Tishomingo is asking residents to conserve water as a severe drought puts a strain...
Tishomingo residents being asked to conserve water during severe drought
A local cop is being praised for his heroism after saving a man from a house fire.
Whitewright police officer saves man from house fire, praised as local hero