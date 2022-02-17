Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.(FSIS)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cans of Skyline Chili are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.

The recall issued Wednesday applies to the 10.5-oz. cans containing “Skyline Chili Original Chili” with lot code “L2121” and product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, FSIS said.

FSIS said in the recall announcement that the “cans labeled as chili product may actually contain cream of chicken soup and were produced on Dec. 21, 2021.”

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide and have a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023, according to FSIS.

The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024.

The product contains milk, wheat and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 15 fire departments responded to a grass fire that torched 602 acres of land on Tuesday...
Grass fire destroys 600 acres in Whitesboro
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV and later died from multiple head injuries after a...
14-year-old girl dies from injuries in Calera crash
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Man reflects on friendship with Denison apartment fatal fire victim
Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Victim identified in fatal Denison apartment fire
Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.
Car crash in Gunter leaves four cars in ditch

Latest News

Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border
According to court records, Grayson County filed a civil lawsuit in 2012 against the property...
Grayson County expressed concern over tire dumping site years before Whitesboro fire
crime scene tape
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say