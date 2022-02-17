Tishomingo residents being asked to conserve water during severe drought

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - According to the US drought monitor almost all of Johnston County is experiencing a severe drought at the moment.

To help counteract some of the effects of the drought the city of Tishomingo is asking its residents to lend a hand.

Most of Tishomingo’s water comes from Pennington Creek, but right now the creeks levels are low.

“Typically its around 13 and when it gets to 7 or 5 is when we start looking at water conservation measures,” said Tishomingo city manager Troy Golden.

Golden says that the city has been monitoring the creek for around a month due to the dry weather.

“The reason is rainfall,” Golden said. “We’re in a drought. We’re in a D3 which is considered an extreme drought throughout the region.

These conditions have put a strain on the city’s water supply.

Forcing city officials to initiate stage one of its response: water conservation.

“Probably the number one is watering lawns, looking at conserving water there,” Golden said. “And just household chores, taking a shorter shower, handwashing dishes as apposed to using the dishwasher.”

According to Golden this is the first time the city has had to make this request in nearly a decade.

He also said the city is working to make sure the request has to be made as infrequently as possible.

“The city is looking for feasible emergency water supplies,” Golden said. “Those would be from wells possibly and we’ve been in that process for a while.”

Golden said that asking people to conserve water is a precautionary measure at this time.

But doing so could help prevent more severe problems in the future.

“I think as long as we’re proactive on our water conservation there’s not any danger at this point of fire issues,” Golden said. “However if the drought were to continue for 2 years then we could be looking at stage 3 water restrictions.”

