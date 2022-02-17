Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Warmer Winds for The Weekend, Another Winter Storm Next Week

A significant threat of ice and snow next Wed-Thu
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds that gusted to 35 to 40 mph this afternoon will continue to ease and should be under 10 mph by midnight and through Friday morning. We’ll have a hard freeze with lows in the low to mid 20s and clearing skies.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected in the days ahead, 50s for Friday, 60s for Saturday and 70s by Monday. Southerly winds will be on the increase Sun-Mon making for a return to windy and mild weather early next week. Low-level moisture returns in the form of increasing clouds and a chance of rain Monday as a weak upper wave passes.

Now we fly thousands of miles to the west to inspect the beginnings of what may become a major winter storm for Texoma by Wednesday of next week. Futurecast indicates rain on Tuesday as another arctic front passes ahead of the upper level component, followed by rain, ice, or snow developing later Wednesday and into Thursday, It’s way too early to say how much we’ll get, but based on current trends, there’s a moderate chance of some kind of wintry mix in that time frame. Temperatures during this period will be below freezing, so if we get any precipitation Wednesday or Thursday it is likely to stick.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Sunny and very windy

Monday: 30% Rain, windy and warm

Tuesday: 20% Showers, colder late

Wednesday: 60% Rain, sleet or snow

Thursday: 60% Rain, sleet or snow

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 15 fire departments responded to a grass fire that torched 602 acres of land on Tuesday...
Grass fire destroys 600 acres in Whitesboro
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Man reflects on friendship with Denison apartment fatal fire victim
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV and later died from multiple head injuries after a...
14-year-old girl dies from injuries in Calera crash
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Board denies convicted Grayson Co. killer’s request
The fourth escapee from the McCurtain County Jail was caught Wednesday evening.
Fourth escaped McCurtain Co. inmate captured

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail