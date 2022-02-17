Warmer Winds for The Weekend, Another Winter Storm Next Week

Winds that gusted to 35 to 40 mph this afternoon will continue to ease and should be under 10 mph by midnight and through Friday morning. We’ll have a hard freeze with lows in the low to mid 20s and clearing skies.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected in the days ahead, 50s for Friday, 60s for Saturday and 70s by Monday. Southerly winds will be on the increase Sun-Mon making for a return to windy and mild weather early next week. Low-level moisture returns in the form of increasing clouds and a chance of rain Monday as a weak upper wave passes.

Now we fly thousands of miles to the west to inspect the beginnings of what may become a major winter storm for Texoma by Wednesday of next week. Futurecast indicates rain on Tuesday as another arctic front passes ahead of the upper level component, followed by rain, ice, or snow developing later Wednesday and into Thursday, It’s way too early to say how much we’ll get, but based on current trends, there’s a moderate chance of some kind of wintry mix in that time frame. Temperatures during this period will be below freezing, so if we get any precipitation Wednesday or Thursday it is likely to stick.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Sunny and very windy

Monday: 30% Rain, windy and warm

Tuesday: 20% Showers, colder late

Wednesday: 60% Rain, sleet or snow

Thursday: 60% Rain, sleet or snow

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.