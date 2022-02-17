Texoma Local
Whitewright police officer saves man from house fire, praised as local hero

A local cop is being praised for his heroism after saving a man from a house fire.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Community members took to social media to praise a local police officer who put his life on the line to save someone else.

Officer Cole Rutherford of the Whitewright Police Department, responded to a call for a structure fire at a house on West Spruce Street near South Gowdy on Sunday morning.

Rutherford said that as soon as he got there he could see smoke billowing out of the roof and windows.

Neighbors surrounding the home told him someone was trapped inside and was screaming for help. That’s when Rutherford jumped into action and ran inside where he found a man on the floor.

”It was just that instant click, like hey, I have to do this,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford pulled the man out of home and onto the lawn just as fire and ems arrived on scene.

”Knowing that he went from that situation to now he’s under good care, it was a good feeling,” Rutherford said.

The man was taken to TMC and treated for smoke inhalation and has since been released.

