Carter County municipal elections set for April 5

The Carter County election board is preparing for three contested elections on April 5.
By Kemper Ball
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Municipal elections are coming up for several cities within Carter County on April 5th which means if you want to vote you’ll need to get registered.

As the Carter County election board secretary Diane Hall has overseen a lot of local elections.

She says this round of municipal elections in carter county looks to be more competitive than years prior.

“This is the most we’ve had in a while running against the incumbents,” Hall said.

Most city commissioners and school board officials are running unopposed for reelection but three incumbents have challengers.

Including Ward 4 commissioner and current Ardmore mayor Sheryl Ellis who will be facing off against David McMahon, her first challenger in several years.

“To vote early they come here to my office any Thursday and Friday before an election.,” Hall said. “On election day they will go into their poling places in the county depending on where they live and where they’re registered at.”

Contested elections are also taking place in Healdton for a city council seat between incumbent Randy Welch and challenger Rick Pender.

Also in Dickson for a seat on the school board between incumbent Jamie Herriott and challenger Kegan Pender.

You must register before you are able to vote.

To do that go online to oklahoma.gov/elections.

“Voter registration deadline: march the 11th, 5 o’clock and the absentee application is march the 21st,” Hall said.

