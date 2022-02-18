Family asks for prayers after Healdton middle schooler hit by car

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - Late Tuesday afternoon, Cindy Dickerson says she was at work when she got a phone call that quickly became her worst nightmare.

“That your son’s been in a wreck, and then to drive up on it and see all of the emergency emergency vehicles,” Dickerson said.

Her son Paxton was driving his ATV down OK-76 to get the mail for his grandparents when he was hit by a car.

“He was ejected from the ATV and it landed on top of him,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said Paxton has a broken collarbone, a broken jaw, fractures in his back and bleeding in his brain.

OHP hasn’t closed the case, but the woman who hit him wasn’t charged or even issued a ticket because there was no traffic violation.

“He’s a little fighter, I’ll tell you.,” Dickerson said. “He’s, he’s our He’s been our miracle since he was six months old. When he was six months old, he was diagnosed with infantile spasms. And we thought we were gonna lose him then. And here he is fifteen years later, and he’s just, he’s just, he’s gonna be our miracle again. He’s gonna be our miracle again.”

Dickerson said if you want to help her family, they need prayer.

“That’s what we need, just prayers,” Dickerson said. “It’s all in God’s hands. And we’re very strong in our faith, and we just wait. We have faith that God’s gonna get him through this.”

She said since the crash happened, her family has been blown away by the kind messages and phone calls they’ve received.

Friends have set up an account at First Bank and Trust in Healdton to help pay for Paxton’s surgeries-first on his jaw, next his clavicle, and possibly more-a Facebook page to post video messages for him, even a phone number where friends can call and leave messages.

“So he’ll be able to hear all of these, you know, when he when he starts getting better,” Dickerson said. “We have a great community and a great support system and we are so appreciative.”

