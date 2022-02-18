Fugitive from Paris added to Texas 10 most wanted sex offenders list

Texoma Local
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 28-year-old Michael Deray Johnson is a high-risk sex offender.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A fugitive from Paris was added to the list of Texas’ 10 most wanted sex offenders.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 28-year-old Michael Deray Johnson is a high-risk sex offender.

Johnson has been wanted since October 2018, when the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In September 2020, warrants were also issued for an accident involving serious bodily injury and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

In 2010, Johnson was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male. He was sentenced to two years in a Texas correctional facility.

In 2014, Johnson was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to a year in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice, TDCJ, prison.

Johnson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his right hand, left wrist and both arms. Johnson also has a scar on his right shoulder.

In addition to Paris, he also has ties to Tyler.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

