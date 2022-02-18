Hugo man arrested after starting grass fire, locking firefighters on his property

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Choctaw County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block East 2090 Road in response to a man “harassing” firefighters on scene battling a large grass fire on the property.

When one of the deputies arrived the grass fire was spreading south of the property and Tom Walter White, 54, was riding around on a four wheeler and a report states he was telling the firefighters to “let it burn, let it burn” and that he would “burn it again.”

White told a deputy on scene that he was doing a controlled burn before the fire department showed up. The deputy explained to White, according to the report, that the firefighters needed to put out the fire because conditions in the county have been too dry.

White agreed the fire needed to be put out and the deputy left the scene assuming White would stay out of the firefighters way to let them finish putting it out.

But shortly there after the deputy was called back to White’s property for assistance. The firefighters were saying White kept telling them to get off his property, and he told them he would lock all the gates to his property. Even with threat of arrest, White told the firefighters that “he was not worried about getting arrested.”

The deputy began searching for White on the property, who was reportedly screaming and cussing at one of the firefighters. He was able to locate White near a barn behind a gate on the property and told White to come to him to place him under arrest for interfering with the fire department.

As the deputy approached White the report states White had a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from him and the deputy noticed him “constantly reaching to the front right pocket of his pants” where a pocketknife was clipped on.

The deputy ordered White to put his hands behind his back, and White told the deputy he was not taking him to jail. While White was explaining the situation the deputy reportedly became “nervous” of White putting his hand in and out of the pocket where the knife was.

White was once again ordered to put his hands behind his back and turn around. To which he replied “no” and that’s when the deputy discharged his taser and hit White in the upper left thigh area. But it had little effect on him, the report states, and White was able to hop away.

White again reached for his pocket, thinking that he might pull out the knife, the deputy took a “hands-on attempt” to get White to the ground and place him in handcuffs.

With the deputy on top of White and trying to handcuff him the report states White was continuously pulling his arms away and after a struggle the deputy got him to his feed and was able to put him in handcuffs.

One of the firefighters said that White had parked a truck at one of the gates to keep them from getting in or out of the property.

White was then asked again “who started (the fire)?” to which he said “he had no idea.” However, initially White explained to the firefighters that he burns every year and had threatened to restart the fire after the fire department left.

White was arrested and booked into the Choctaw County Jail for interfering with firefighters and obstructing an officer. He is currently out on a $30 thousand bond.

