Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn

Hagedorn died Thursday after a battle with kidney cancer.
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The passing of Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) is leading several lawmakers to share messages of sympathy and support for the Hagedorn family.

In a statement, former President Donald Trump called Hagedorn “a strong and effective legislator for the great people of Southern Minnesota.”

The 59-year-old congressman lost his battle with kidney cancer on Thursday.

In a tweet, Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) shared, “no one should be taken away from us at such a young age.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) recalled Hagedorn’s push for “critical infrastructure projects, like Highway 15 that have made life better for the people in our state.”

Congressmen Tom Emmer (R-MN) called Hagedorn “a dear friend.”

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) tweeted “He was a genuine person.”

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “the whole House joins Minnesotans and the Hagedorn family in mourning the loss of Congressman Jim Hagedorn.”

Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s first district and began serving his first term in 2019.

He was the son of former Congressman Tom Hagedorn (R-MN) who served from 1975-83.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugo man arrested following altercation with law enforcement, firefighters after starting a...
Hugo man arrested after starting grass fire, locking firefighters on his property
Late Tuesday afternoon, Cindy Dickerson says she was at work when she got a phone call that...
Family asks for prayers after Healdton middle schooler hit by car
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Board denies convicted Grayson Co. killer’s request
The fourth escapee from the McCurtain County Jail was caught Wednesday evening.
Fourth escaped McCurtain Co. inmate captured inside Sherman motel
The Denison ISD Board of Trustees met in Special Session Wednesday afternoon prior to...
Denison ISD names lone finalist for superintendent