McCurtain Co. jailer charged with assisting inmates escape, bringing drugs into jail

Jailer Brandon Stansbury was arrested for helping four inmates escape from the McCurtain County...
Jailer Brandon Stansbury was arrested for helping four inmates escape from the McCurtain County Jail.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN, Okla. (KXII) - A jailer has been arrested for helping four inmates escape from the McCurtain County Jail on Feb. 3.

According to documents from the Choctaw Nation, 25-year-old Brandon Stansbury, of Idabel, was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:38 a.m. for assisting a prisoner to escape, conspiracy to commit a felony, and bringing drugs into a jail.

The document states Stansbury moved the inmates to a new pod where a contractor, who is the brother of one of the escapees, had left a pair of pliers in the ceiling.

The inmates allegedly used the pliers to remove bolts and pry open a hatch that led to the roof of the jail that allowed them to escape.

The document states that another inmate tried to escape, but was caught by another jailer.

According to the document, tribal officers found marijuana, several guns and ammo, various cellphones, and various amounts of baggies with white powder residue believed to be methamphetamine inside Stansbury’s residence.

Stansbury was booked into the Bryan County Jail, but has since bonded out.

Southeastern Oklahoma State sets all-time spring enrollment record
