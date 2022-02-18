New trade program comes to Texoma, aims to fix labor shortage

DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - Another nationwide shortage, this one not COVID or supply chain related.

The demand for skilled trade workers is sky-high but the number of people entering those fields is plummeting.

“We can’t get enough people to respond to the needs of the community,” said Johnny Allen, owner of Allen’s Plumbing.

Skilled trades like plumbers, electricians and carpenters are in high demand. But less and less people are entering those fields.

“The workforce we got today is completely different from what it was 20 to 25 to 30 years ago,” said Allen.

According to Kiamichi Tech Campus Director Lane Jackson, the gap between demand and supply for trades people is only growing wider.

“That is one of the holes we intend to fill, is to decrease that skills gap,” jackson

To do that, Kiamichi Tech in Durant, is starting an HVAC program in August for high school students and adults.

“We always try to fill the greatest need in our area, with the intention of giving individuals the best financial opportunity to start a new career,” said Jackson.

Students can get licensed and begin working within one to two years and is free of charge for high school juniors and seniors.

The program aims to get young people on the path to a lifelong career that is not only high in demand but high paying too.

“You can make good money, and if you’re good at it, and you learn quickly you can make good money getting to the point where you can make better money,” said Allen.

For those interested in learning more about the program and how to enroll, visit Kiamichi’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.