Paris parents arrested for drug possession and child endangerment

Rakeem Montiel Lennox and Raven Somone Jeffers were arrested during the execution of a search...
Rakeem Montiel Lennox and Raven Somone Jeffers were arrested during the execution of a search warrant.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Two people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant on a Paris home.

Paris Police detectives executed a search warrant on the Paris home on February 16, 2022, and found Rakeem Montiel Lennox, and Raven Somone Jeffers, both 29, in possession of over 2 pounds of marijuana, and some prescription pills that neither had a prescription for.

Lennox and Jeffers were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, possession of a dangerous drug, and endangering a child due to a toddler being in the residence.

Police said Lennox was found to have a felony warrant out of Oklahoma. He was also found to have a felony conviction and was in possession of 2 firearms.

Lennox and Jeffers were placed in the Lamar County Jail.

