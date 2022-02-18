Ruiz 4 Kids seeks 2022 scholarship applicants

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Ruiz 4 Kids Scholarship applications are available online for high school seniors who attend a high school located within a 50 mile radius of the Denison Ruiz Foods facility.

“The pursuit of higher education for some can feel like an unachievable dream,” explained Jeanne Ulcak, Board of Directors, Ruiz 4 Kids and Denison Ambassador. “We look to help relieve some of the financial stress with our scholarships so that students can place their focus where it is needed most – their education. Our annual Louis F. Ruiz Golf Invitational funds our Ruiz 4 Kids Scholarship Program.”

According to Ruiz Foods, in addition to the existing high school senior scholarship program, they are again offering a scholarship program specific to community college students who also attend school within a 50-mile radius of the Denison Ruiz Foods facility and who are planning to transfer to a 4-year university.

High school applicants must have a 2.5 GPA or above to apply if they plan on attending a two-year college or vocational institution.

Those who will be attending a four-year college or university must have a GPA of 3.0 or more.

Community college students must have maintained a GPA of 3.0 or above at the community college level.

To learn more about the Ruiz 4 Kids Scholarship Program and access the guidelines and application, visit: www.ruiz4kids.org

The scholarship application deadline is March 19.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.