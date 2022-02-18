Texoma Local
Krum man indicted for alleged aggravated robbery in Sherman

A man accused of a robbery at a Sherman Get and Go convenience store was indicted.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of a robbery at a Sherman Get and Go convenience store was indicted.

Police said 48-year-old William Garner James, of Krum, went to the store on July 10, 2022 selected a few items, and headed to check out, just like any other customer.

James then allegedly pulled out a handgun on the clerk and demanded the money in the register.

The store clerk refused to give in, so James left, stealing the items he had already picked up.

Officers arrested James a week later for aggravated robbery when they found him at the Wilson N Jones Emergency Room.

