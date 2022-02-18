Sunshine-Filled Weekend, Winter Storm Bears Watching for Wed-Thu

Saturday morning will dawn cold with starting temperatures below freezing, but it won’t be as cold as it was Friday morning thanks to a very light southwesterly wind. Expect a sun-filled weekend with Saturday’s highs in the 60s and Sunday’s reaching to around 70. Winds will be moderate Saturday, but will become very gusty on Sunday, up to 35 mph.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week when highs will push close to 80 degrees. That’s ahead of an arctic front that arrives Tuesday with a chance of a few showers and falling afternoon temperatures.

Water vapor imagery shows an upper low in the Gulf of Alaska that will make a track toward Texoma, this feature will need the cold air behind the arctic front to produce ice or snow, and it’s uncertain how much cold air we will get at that time.

The highest odds for winter precipitation fall on Wednesday and Thursday, right now it appears we will have enough moisture but just marginally cold conditions. Of course that may change and in the meantime we will just have to hide and watch.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: Sunny, beautiful!

Sunday: Sunny and very windy

Monday: 20% Rain, windy and warm

Tuesday: 30% Showers, colder late

Wednesday: 60% Rain, sleet or snow

Thursday: 50% Rain, sleet or snow

Friday: Decreasing clouds

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

