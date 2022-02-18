Texoma Local
Warmer for The Weekend, More Winter Weather Next Week

A significant threat of ice and snow next Wed-Thu
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Mikayla Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Cold start this morning. Seeing temperatures in the teens and 20s. Much colder than where we started yesterday. You will definitely want to bundle up before you head out the door this morning. Sunshine will return this afternoon and temps will climb into the upper 40s/ lower 50s across the area.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected in the days ahead, 60s for Saturday and Sunday, 70s return by Monday. Southerly winds will be on the increase Sun-Mon making for a return to windy and mild weather early next week. Low-level moisture returns by Monday. More clouds creep into the area bringing a chance of rain Monday as a weak upper wave passes through.

We are tracking what has the means to become a major winter storm for Texoma by Wednesday of next week. Futurecast indicates rain on Tuesday as another arctic front passes. Our temperatures will drop ahead of the upper level component, followed by rain, ice, or snow developing later Wednesday and into Thursday, It’s way too early to say how much we’ll get, but based on current trends, there’s a moderate chance we will be seeing some wintry mix come mid week. The temperatures will be below freezing, so whatever type of precipitation we see is likely to stick around for a few days.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Sunny and very windy

Monday: 30% Rain, windy and warm

Tuesday: 20% Showers, colder late

Wednesday: 60% Rain, sleet or snow

Thursday: 60% Rain, sleet or snow

Mikayla Smith

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

