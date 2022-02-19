A+ Athlete: Brynli Tucker, Healdton

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) -This Week’s A+ Athlete is Brynli Tucker from Healdton High School.

Brynli is number one in her class. She is a member of National Honor Society and is an officer in student council, FCCLA, Beta Club, and FCA. Brynli does numerous community service projects such as the food pantry, and canned food drives. She does all that while also taking college courses.

”Well my parent’s have always expected a lot out of me in everything I do,” said Brynli Tucker, A+ Athlete. “I feel like that’s just kind of shaped my character to where I start holding myself accountable not maintaining certain standards.”

”Brynli is just one of those top notch kids that, they’re the reason that you just want to poor pour out so much because you know they’ve go so much to give back,” Christi Blakemore, Healdton computer teacher. “They’re going to give back to you. They’re going to give back to the kids all around them. She just has a great personality.”

Brynli is a member of the Lady Bulldogs softball team, earning All-Conference and All-District honors for fast and slow pitch. She is also a member of the Healdton basketball team, taking home All-Conference honors in 2020.

”I’m a very competitive person. So sports have always been a big part of my life,” said Brynli. “It’s just nice to have that outlet to where I can go and play th game that I love with the teammates and coaches that I love.”

”Being the only senior, she kind of takes everything on her shoulders. When we win, she praises the young kids, when we lose, she kind of puts the blame on herself,” said Mike Phillips, Healdton girls basketball coach. “So, it makes the younger kids strive to do better, to win, to make her proud and to please her.”

”I know what my teammates can do and they know what I can do,” said Brynli. “So it’s just helping everyone get there.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.