Fire Weather Sun, Rain Mon/Tue and Ice Possible by Wednesday

Winter weather potential returns mid-week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Mikayla Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
We have seen lots of blue skies today. Winds have been moderate, but will become very gusty tomorrow, up to 35 mph. We are also in a warming trend so fueled by this southerly winds we could see temperatures reach the 70s by tomorrow afternoon. Feels more like spring than mid February.

Along with the warmer weather we are increasing the risk for fire danger tomorrow into Monday. With breezy conditions, low relative humidity and how dry it has been the fire risk becomes elevated tomorrow, especially for our western counties, and stays elevated through parts of the day Monday. It will begin to decrease on Tuesday for some but please do not burn. Save it for a better day later in the week.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week when highs will push close to 80 degrees. That’s ahead of an arctic front that arrives Tuesday. It brings with it a chance of showers, a few could be severe, and then temperatures dropping throughout the day on Tuesday.

Water vapor imagery shows an upper low in the Gulf of Alaska that will make a track toward Texoma, this feature will need the cold air behind the arctic front to produce ice, sleet or snow, and it’s uncertain how much cold air we will get at that time, so tracking what precipitation and how much is something we will learn more in the coming days.

The highest odds for winter precipitation fall on Wednesday and Thursday, right now it appears we will have enough moisture but just marginally cold conditions. Depending on the speed of the front, and how much moisture is available in the atmosphere will determine how significant this winter event is and what impacts it will bring.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Today: Sunny, beautiful!

Sunday: Sunny and very windy

Monday: 20% Rain, windy and warm

Tuesday: 30% Showers, colder late

Wednesday: 60% Rain, sleet or snow

Thursday: 50% Rain, sleet or snow

Friday: Cool, Decreasing clouds

Saturday: Cool, Cloudy

Mikayla Smith

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

