North Central Texas BBB warns of alleged serial scammer, local victim shares story

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas is warning consumers of a contractor who is accused of causing nearly $70,000 in losses to customers.

The Better Business Bureau said it’s common for a contractor to change their company name to escape bad reports.

“This one in particular is operating under 4 different company names at this time,” said Monica Horton, spokesperson for the North Central Texas BBB.

Friday the North Central Texas BBB put out an alert for consumers to beware of someone they are calling a serial scammer who they say operates under the guise of a fencing contractor.

“Shawn Partain was one of the bids. He gave us a very good price and so we hired him,” said Victor Vega of Denison.

Vega said he spent $19,000 on a fencing project that took more than a year to complete. After paying a $7,000 deposit, Vega said he didn’t hear from Partain, under the company name Condor Fencing, for months.

“Then he takes off. Here comes another several months and in between that I got a warning from the city saying hey you need to clean up this mess,” said Vega.

“It’s typically the fact that they paid money and never received any of the work that they contracted the person to do,” said Horton.

Vega said it took sending the police to the contractor’s house and threatening a lawsuit to get the project completed.

“I told him there’s a group of us, that wasn’t actually a true story, but I told him that there’s a group of us that have a case filed with the state attorney general. That got his attention,” said Vega.

The Texas Penal Code does not specifically provide a code section for construction or contractor fraud crimes, though there are ways to take it to court. That is, if you have more money to spare.

“There’s not a whole lot of regulation when it comes to this type of thing. So Better Business Bureau advice, to avoid this type of issue is to never pay in advance of any work being done,” said Horton.

All 4 companies associated with Partain have an F rating on the BBB and a slew of reviews, similar to Vega’s story. Those companies are Condor Fencing, CCI Fencing & Construction, Straight Cut Fence LLC, Edge Fencing.

The best way to avoid losing your time and money: do your research and opt for quality.

“Don’t always go with the lowest bid, you know look for quality contractors. That’s the best advice I can give you,” said Vega.

