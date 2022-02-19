Oklahoma School for the Deaf hosts national tournament for deaf athletes

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - > In team sports communication is critical, but the athletes competing in this weekends tournament in Sulphur don’t communicate the same way most others do.

Oklahoma school for the Deaf point guard Ryjan Reinineger might not hear the dribbling or the net swishing but for him its the same game everyone else plays.

“We play the game,” Reinineger said. “You know we may throw out a play and sign it and we just go on.”

OSD has limited opportunities to take on other deaf schools.

Which is what makes the annual Great Plains Schools for the deaf tournament so important.

“We tend to host it every 8 years,” said director of student life Trudy Mitchell. “This year we were willing to host it because the other states could not.”

The tournament brings together deaf basketball and cheer athletes from Oklahoma, Iowa, Minnesota and more.

“We really rely a lot on rhythm and counting,” said OSD cheer coach Chris Joseph. “Its a lot of visual gestures. With hearing they can more depend on what they hear and they have a special way of maybe clapping. We depend on a drum for our beats, for our rhythm so we match that at the same time.”

For the athletes its more than just a competition, its an opportunity to socialize with new people that understand them.

“You know in a public school and the hearing world you don’t get to communicate as easily but here its so easy for all of us,” said junior cheerleader Peyton Fudge. “We have access to communication so we can make new friends without there being any problems or barriers.”

But at the end of the day they’re here to win and when the ball is tipped and their routines begin, its game on.

“When the game starts we are very competitive,” Reinineger said. “You know I don’t care if he’s my friend or not I’m going to be competitive, I’m going to do the best I can. I know my team and they’re the same way. After the game then we go back to being friends.”

The tournament is open to the public and spectators are encouraged.

Basketball games will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and the cheer competition begins at 1 p.m..

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.