Southeastern Oklahoma State sets all-time spring enrollment record

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State’s current spring enrollment ranks as the school’s largest ever spring enrollment and tops last year’s spring enrollment by over 80 students.

Southeastern has a current enrollment for 5,096 students. Prior to last spring the largest enrollment number was in 2020 with 4,744 students.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University President Thomas Newsom says the record breaking enrollment is a credit to the faculty and staff on campus and the accommodations they’re able to provide to students.

“We’re having great success with our online education, our master’s degree programs our graduate degree programs are primarily online as well,” Newsom said. “We’re seeing continued growth in those programs and flat enrollment in our undergraduate programs.”

Newsom says the university has top notch instructors and faculty that are delivering their top notch programs and cirriculum.

Jules Osburn, a sophomore, lives only two hours away in Broken Bow and she says in addition to a top flight education the people on campus are friendly and there are plenty of opportunities in and out of the classroom.

“I’m looking to join choir, like I said our football team, i watched the basketball team yesterday and they’re great. It’s so fun to go to the games,” Osburn said.

Matthew Vaugh, a junior, said it’s friendliness of the staff and the housing opportunities that he credits to the growth.

“You feel comfortable living the lifestyle of a college student here,” Vaughn said. “There’s always plenty of luxuries here.”

Newsom said some of their draws for students include affordable graduate programs offered fully online, all of which had students participating from 49 different states and 56 different countries around the world.

“Not only are we continuing to deliver high quality programs in the classroom, but we’re being flexible with students,” Newsom said.

“Let’s make sure that this is just part of a pathway to success for our students as a university and provide them the tools they need on an individual basis.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.