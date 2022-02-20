Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Aubrey-Celina Softball Highlights

Celina-Aubrey Softball Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aubrey-Celina Softball Highlights

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugo man arrested following altercation with law enforcement, firefighters after starting a...
Hugo man arrested after starting grass fire, locking firefighters on his property
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 28-year-old Michael Deray Johnson is a...
Texas Top 10 most wanted sex offender caught in Sherman
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Jax recovering after being attacked by a Coyote
Dog survives coyote attack in his own backyard
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

Latest News

Wynnewood-Calera Boys Hoops Highlights
Wynnewood-Calera Boys Hoops Highlights
Wynnewood-Calera Girls Hoops Highlights
Wynnewood-Calera Girls Hoops Highlights
Frisco Memorial-Sherman Softball highlights
Sherman- Frisco Memorial Softball Highlights
Denison-Denton Ryan Softball Highlights
Denison-Denton Ryan Softball Highlights