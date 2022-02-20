Blue River busy with fishermen for trout derby

Texoma Local
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -A record number of people came out to Blue River this weekend for the trout fishing tournament.

Youth division winner Aiden Casaz said he’s been fishing since he was six.

“Yesterday I caught my biggest fish ever,” Casaz said. “7.2 pound trout. Caught it on my fly rod using an egg pattern.”

Casaz said he’s had good luck with pink and peach colored egg pattern fly.

“Peach and pink work very well,” Cazas said.

Benny Thompson said the fish he caught this weekend didn’t break his personal records, but he had fun.

“We had fun,” Thompson said. “It’s fun to come up and camp and visit with the people.”

“People get together for these two derbies, and that may be the only time they see each other till the next derby, they just come and enjoy the Blue River,” McCarthick said.

Blue River Association president Scotty McCarthick said they haven’t had this many people at a derby in ten years

“You don’t get many 70 degree weekends in February, so I’m sure that had a lot to do with it,” McCarthick said.

“I can just come out on a Sunday morning, sit down and relax, catch dinner,” Cazas said.

Thompson said with the small river, it can get crowded.

“They get right on top of you. I’ve seen them tangled up and … having discussions about it too,” Thompson said.

Trout season lasts until the end of March. Casaz said its a well-stocked river.

“If you do come out here, I would suggest wearing a pair of boots or waders,” Cazas said.

The next derby will be on Veterans Day weekend.

