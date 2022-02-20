Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach.

Police Chief Eric Parra said in a news conference Saturday night that 44-year-old Nicholas Vella died in the crash. He was a 14-year veteran with the department and leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to police.

The second officer is a 16-year veteran with the department. The officer was not named, but police said he is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

