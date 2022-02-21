Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser

A Wisconsin police cruiser captured the moment where another driver hit the vehicle
By Nick Viviani and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin have released a dashcam video that shows the moments that led up to a head-on collision involving a police cruiser.

WMTV reports the Middleton Police Department said a patrol officer and a dispatcher were hurt in a Feb. 15 collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. They both had minor injuries and were released.

The police department described the video as “yet another reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” noting that this was the fifth cruiser involved in a collision with someone subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

In this instance, a 26-year-old man was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while left of center and operating after revocation.

The video shows a Mazda sedan traveling in the wrong direction on a four-lane road. As the vehicle approached the police cruiser, the audio indicates the officer activated the siren in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to get the driver’s attention and avoid a collision.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office had taken over the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman police are on the hunt Sunday for a driver who they say hit a home in broad daylight.
Pickup truck hits home, police looking for driver
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 28-year-old Michael Deray Johnson is a...
Texas Top 10 most wanted sex offender caught in Sherman
The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the cop in the vest twice before running away.
Wilson police search for suspect who shot officer
The Texas Penal Code does not specifically provide a code section for construction or...
North Central Texas BBB warns of alleged serial scammer, local victim shares story
Gas prices are becoming an unfriendly welcome for drivers pulling up to the pump as they soar...
Ukraine-Russian conflict driving up high gas prices in Texoma

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury adjourns for day without verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
Hendrix man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine