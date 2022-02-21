Garvin Co. woman arrested for cruelty to animals

LINDSAY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County woman in is jail on two counts of cruelty to animals.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 39-year-old Jennifer Nicole Brooks was found to have deprived two dogs of food, water, and shelter at her home in Lindsay on our about January of 2022.

Brooks later dumped the two dogs, one of which is blind, in an abandoned area in Garvin County.

The crime is a felony and punishable by up to five years in prison.

