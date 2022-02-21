Texoma Local
Hendrix man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants

A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants and selling his product.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDRIX, Okla. (KXII) - A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants and selling his product.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office searched the property of Harold Speed, 60, on the 600 block of Carpenter’s Bluff Road south of Hendrix Feb. 8.

They found the nearly 400 cultivated marijuana plants in grow houses along with stolen property items.

“Some of the items that this man had stolen were not necessarily related to the cultivation,” said OBN spokesman, Mark Woodward. “It was possibly some tools, lawn mower and lawn equipment.”

Woodward said Speed’s arrest shows that drug trafficking is not only a problem for bigger cities and can happen anywhere.

He said since the legalization of medical marijuana in Oklahoma illegal grows have become much more common as people try to exploit the system.

“We’ve seen these larger growing operations going on in people’s homes, or businesses that are completely unlicensed,” Woodward said. “They think because there’s so many Oklahomans doing it that they’ll fly under the radar.”

Speed was charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and trafficking illegal drugs. He is currently out of jail on a $25 thousand bond.

Woodward said other drug charges and charges related to stolen property could be filed against Speed at a later date.

Woodward said if you have any information about illegal criminal activity involving drugs to contact the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

