Man arrested for possession of a firearm
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An armed man in Ardmore was arrested early Friday morning.
Ardmore Police said they were called out to a Karry Out Korner gas station on Feb. 18, 2022, in reference to a male subject having a firearm.
Police said when they arrived they found Justus Swain, and he admitted to having a firearm on the property as a convicted felon.
Swain was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Swain’s charges were sent to the District Attorney’s Office.
