Man arrested for possession of a firearm

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An armed man in Ardmore was arrested early Friday morning.

Ardmore Police said they were called out to a Karry Out Korner gas station on Feb. 18, 2022, in reference to a male subject having a firearm.

Police said when they arrived they found Justus Swain, and he admitted to having a firearm on the property as a convicted felon.

Swain was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Swain’s charges were sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.