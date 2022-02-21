Texoma Local
Man arrested for possession of a firearm

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An armed man in Ardmore was arrested early Friday morning.

Ardmore Police said they were called out to a Karry Out Korner gas station on Feb. 18, 2022, in reference to a male subject having a firearm.

Police said when they arrived they found Justus Swain, and he admitted to having a firearm on the property as a convicted felon.

Swain’s charges were sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

