Man found in Ardmore dumpster arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police arrested a man found sleeping in a dumpster.

Police said David Hageman was found sleeping in an Ardmore dumpster when the trash truck dumped the contents.

Officers said the city’s garbage trucks are equipped with cameras, so the driver of the truck discovered Hageman standing after the trash had settled.

The Ardmore Fire Department assisted getting Hageman out of the trash truck and treated him for back pain.

Hageman was arrested for an outstanding warrant in California.

