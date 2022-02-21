Texoma Local
Pickup truck hits home, police looking for driver

Sherman police are on the hunt Sunday for a driver who they say hit a home in broad daylight.
Sherman police are on the hunt Sunday for a driver who they say hit a home in broad daylight.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are on the hunt Sunday for a driver who they say hit a home in broad daylight.

Sherman police said around 12:30 Sunday afternoon a red pick up truck ran into the side of a house near the intersection of East Jones Street and Willow.

Fortunately, police said no one was hurt even though people were at home.

Police believe the truck took off towards South Willow Street, and hit a fire hydrant on Houston not long after.

If you have any information or see a red truck with a headlight missing, Sherman police asks you give them a call.

